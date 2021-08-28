NBA Reveals New Referee Requirements For Next Season

2K Games revealed more of their plans for NBA 2K22 as they released a new report detailing how Seasons will play out. The latest Courtside Report for the game delves a little deeper into MyTEAM, New Levels, Rewards, and First Fridays content. We've learned that players will be getting access to new content and earn rewards simply for playing with no additional cost. New Seasons will drop every six weeks this time around, balancing out content throughout most of the year. What's more, MyPLAYERs can go toe-to-toe in The W Online outfitted in the Seasons' new rewards, which includes new clothing bundles, badges, nail polish, and more. We have a snippet of the details below and you can read more at the link above.