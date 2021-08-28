The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog is developing its "first standalone multiplayer game"

Having launched their last big project, The Last of Us Part 2, just a little over a year ago, we’re probably not going to see something from Naughty Dog for the foreseeable future. But of course, there are always questions about what they’re going to work on next. Especially with a studio like Naughty Dog, one can’t help but wonder if they’re going to go back to the excellent IP they’ve already got under their belt or try and something completely new, which is just as exciting, if not more so.