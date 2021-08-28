Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog is developing its "first standalone multiplayer game"

By Vikki Blake
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last of Us and Uncharted developer, Naughty Dog, is creating its "first standalone multiplayer game". While the new project has not been formally revealed by the studio, confirmation came by way of a recruitment notice shared across the company's social media channels, with one member of the team hinting that they're looking to bring a "cinematic experience between players" to the new project.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#Dev#Game Design#X Games#Uncharted#The Animation Department#Factions#Icymi#Gr#Sci Fi#Guardian#Spartan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Midnight Suns guide: Everything we know so far

Get ready a strategic take on superheroes with Marvel's Midnight Suns, currently in development with the studio that made the iconic XCOM series, Firaxis Games. The tactical RPG was announced at Gamescom in August and will feature characters from The Avengers, X-Men, and other Marvel A-listers like Blade, with players taking the role of new customizable character The Hunter.
Video Gamesvg247.com

It seems online survival game Wild is no longer in development

Wild, the prehistoric shamanic title from Wild Sheep Stuido is no longer in development, it seems. This is according to journalist Jeff Grubb speaking in a Giant Bomb video, who stated that "Wild is dead." It seems that with the retirement of studio head Michel Ancel, the "project got shut...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Gamasutra rebranding as Game Developer

Gamasutra today announced that after nearly a quarter century of using a sexual pun as its name, it will rebrand to Game Developer later this week. In his first post as publisher of the site, former editor-in-chief Kris Graft announced the name change, saying the Gamasutra name stood in contrast to the output of the site.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

A New Ace Combat Game Might Be Already in Development

The Ace Combat series had its first release back in 1995 on the PS1. Since then we’ve been having fun with its mix of arcade and flying sim mechanics. On August 18, an Ace Combat 25th anniversary retrospective panel was held, and a joint production between Bandai Namco and ILCA was announced.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer May Be Under Development Again

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer may be back in development — an analysis of Update 1.3's executable revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes changes coming to CD Projekt Red's games PC and consoles. We all know that Cyberpunk 2077 has had a troubled, messy launch, but CD Projekt Red seems firm in its commitment...
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Developers Considered Delaying the Game Again

Developers at 343 Industries, which is the studio behind the upcoming release of Halo Infinite, have revealed that another delay for the game was considered at one point. While the game's current launch window of "Holiday 2021" now seems officially locked in, the studio has said that this wasn't always the case and that conversations were had this year about pushing Infinite back even further.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Gunk trailer shows SteamWorld developer's first 3D action game

We're big fans of gunk on RPS. The gunk leaking from a suppurating mouse pad; the years of collected gunk found beneath the keys of a keyboard; and now, The Gunk, an upcoming action adventure from the makers of the Steamworld series. It's due out this December and there's a new trailer below.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Streamer-Developed Gaming Apps

Netflix gaming has officially launched in Poland for Android mobile users. The brand-new feature will include two new games: 'Stranger Things: 1984' and 'Stranger Things 3: The Game.'. In addition, the new feature is being offered at no extra cost to the country's Netflix subscribers as the company considers its...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Naughty Dog Still Has “a Ton of Love” for Uncharted and The Last of Us

Having launched their last big project, The Last of Us Part 2, just a little over a year ago, we’re probably not going to see something from Naughty Dog for the foreseeable future. But of course, there are always questions about what they’re going to work on next. Especially with a studio like Naughty Dog, one can’t help but wonder if they’re going to go back to the excellent IP they’ve already got under their belt or try and something completely new, which is just as exciting, if not more so.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio's History

Naughty Dog is one of the most beloved game developers in the industry. Since 1984, the studio has delivered a steady stream of hits, including iconic franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and The Last of Us. But making games isn’t getting any easier, so we sat down with Naughty Dog co-presidents Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann to talk about how they’re shepherding the legacy of the studio, working to combat work crunch, and dealing with harsh criticism.
Video GamesComicBook

Naughty Dog Teases Possible Uncharted Game

Naughty Dog has teased that it might be interested in returning to create another entry in the studio's mega-popular Uncharted franchise. Although Uncharted 4: A Thief's End seemed to naturally bring about the conclusion of protagonist Nathan Drake's story, Naughty Dog seemingly hasn't closed the door to returning to that world in some capacity down the road.
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Move Over Nintendo, Another Video Game Developer Is Looking To Build Its Own Theme Park

Super Nintendo Land is open at Universal Studios Japan and it's on the way to several more Universal theme parks...eventually. Lovers of all things Nintendo, and video game fans especially, are excited for an entire land dedicated to their favorite games. But one game developer has now upped the ante, as Ubisoft, the company behind the Tom Clancy game franchises and the Assassin's Creed series, recently inked a new deal that could see an entire theme park dedicated to its game constructed in North America.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Refund Abuse Causes Horror Developer To Stop Developing Games

Emika Games, the solo developer behind the first-person psychological thriller Summer of '58, is taking an indefinite leave from game development. Their reason for this is due to their game being refunded to the point where they weren't able to make money off of the game. Summer of '58 is...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Naughty Dog co-presidents on crunch, unionization

Naughty Dog's stance on crunch is once again under scrutiny as the studio's co-presidents Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann addressed the topic in an interview with Game Informer this weekend. When asked about their personal experience with crunch, Wells replied, "I have definitely personally worked very hard over the years....
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Naughty Dog's Multiplayer Game Described as Cinematic Experience Between Players

Just what the hell is Naughty Dog cooking? For the longest time, we thought The Last of Us: Part II’s standalone multiplayer mode would be a bigger budget version of the SOCOM-style competitive shooter it shipped with the original game, and we imagined we’d be playing it by now. But it’s been well over a year since Ellie’s sophomore story shipped, and we haven’t heard a peep about the developer’s online project.
Video GamesComicBook

Naughty Dog Explains Why It Likely Won't Make Another Jak and Daxter Game

Even though Naughty Dog has become more well-known in recent years for its work on the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises, longtime fans of the studio have continued to hold out hope that one day the developer would look to return to its roots and make another entry in the Jak and Daxter series. Despite that lingering hope from many fans, though, those in charge at Naughty Dog have now explained why it is unlikely that the studio will ever return to those franchises from the past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy