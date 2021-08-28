The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog is developing its "first standalone multiplayer game"
The Last of Us and Uncharted developer, Naughty Dog, is creating its "first standalone multiplayer game". While the new project has not been formally revealed by the studio, confirmation came by way of a recruitment notice shared across the company's social media channels, with one member of the team hinting that they're looking to bring a "cinematic experience between players" to the new project.www.gamesradar.com
