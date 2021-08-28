Buccaneers DL Ndamukong Suh added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Ndamukong Suh is the latest Bucs player to land on the COVID-19 list. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh did not travel with the team to Houston for a preseason matchup against the Texans and has reportedly been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Suh is the fourth Bucs player this week to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.

Suh did not participate in last weekend's 34-3 preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, who have seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, he did take part in two joint practices with the franchise.

The 34-year-old's absence allows several reserves, including Patrick O'Connor, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Benning Potoa'e and Khalil Davis, to push for a roster spot before final cuts Tuesday afternoon.

Suh, Succop, Leverett and Watford are expected to be ready for Tampa's Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.

Suh is entering his third season with the Buccaneers. Last year, he recorded six sacks, one forced fumble, 44 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 19 quarterback hits in 16 games.

The five-time Pro Bowler is expected to be a kingpin on the defensive side for Tampa Bay this season, as head coach Bruce Arians recently praised him for his leadership.