Alcona County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alcona County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Northwestern Iosco County in northern Michigan Southeastern Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rose Township to near Bowmanville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rose City around 420 PM EDT. Rose Township around 425 PM EDT. Lupton and Rifle River State Park around 430 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include South Branch, Skidway Lake, Selkirk, Curtisville, Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

