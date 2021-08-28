Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Colquitt, Dougherty, Mitchell, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Dougherty; Mitchell; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker, northwestern Colquitt and southwestern Worth Counties through 445 PM EDT At 417 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Riverside, or 7 miles northwest of Moultrie, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Moultrie, Putney, Camilla, Albany, Baconton, Doerun, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Flint, Radium Springs, Anderson City and Southwest Ga Regional A/P. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
