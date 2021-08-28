Cancel
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 05:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Smoke Impacts Continue With Warm Temperatures Through Monday * Smoke from the Caldor and Dixie fires will continue to produce areas of reduced visibility and poor air quality over much of the eastern Sierra and Western Nevada. * Take those last deep breathes of cleaner air. The brief hiatus from the ongoing wildfire smoke and air quality issues for areas north of Highway 50 will likely end today. Increasing west and southwest winds will once again spread denser smoke into the Tahoe basin and areas of far western Nevada today into this evening. Areas of smoke will likely continue over much of eastern California and western Nevada through the rest of the work week. * Temperatures continue to warm up through Monday with highs in the 90s across most lower elevations and 80s for valleys near the Sierra. Those who are more vulnerable to heat effects should consider limiting strenuous activity during the afternoon hours, along with ensuring sufficient hydration and sun protection. * You can find local air quality measurements at fire.airnow.gov along with safety recommendations.

alerts.weather.gov

