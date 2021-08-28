Cancel
Soccer

Huddersfield Town 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings

By BucksRoyal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's somewhat difficult to judge a Reading performance when there wasn't much of a Reading performance to judge. The Royals were collectively very poor and comfortably beaten by the hosts, and that made it difficult for some players - I’m thinking in particular of the attacking ones - to have a fair crack at showing what they can do. The game was pretty much decided on 51 minutes at 2-0, let alone on 68 minutes at 4-0.

