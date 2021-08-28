After being 'salty' at UFC, Chris Wade sees PFL final as redemption: 'It's meant to be'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chris Wade is one fight away from being a champion in a major MMA organization and having an extra $1 million in his pocket. The MMA veteran punched his ticket to the 2021 PFL featherweight final with a dominant win over Bubba Jenkins in the co-main event of Friday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 3. Wade (20-6) outpointed Jenkins (16-5) in a unanimous decision, winning 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 on the judges’ scorecards.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
