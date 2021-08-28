After being 'salty' at UFC, Chris Wade sees PFL final as redemption: 'It's meant to be'

Former women’s 115lbs champion Carla Esparza reacted after being snubbed of getting the next UFC strawweight title shot at UFC 268. Following her vicious finish over Yan Xiaonan back in May, Esparza was rightfully considered the No. 1 contender by most fans and media after racking up five straight wins. However, the UFC instead decided that former champ Weili Zhang deserved an immediate title shot after getting knocked out with a head kick by Rose Namajunas at UFC 268. Instead of Esparza getting the next title shot against Namajunas, the UFC announced this weekend that Zhang is going to get the next crack at the belt at November’s UFC 268 card.