West Ham have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma The France centre-half, 26, has agreed a four-year contract after joining for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £25million.“I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told West Ham TV.“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help...