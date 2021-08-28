The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Bryan Battle shrugs off underdog status: ‘People are always gonna sleep on me’

The Battle of the Two Seans is over. Earlier this month, rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley made headlines when he trashed UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby publicly, saying Shelby was “acting like a f*cking tool” with regard to booking his next fight. The disagreement boiled down to the UFC wanting to book O’Malley for their upcoming return to Madison Square Garden at UFC 268. Due to the high tax rates in New York, O’Malley said he preferred to wait for the organization to return to Las Vegas and while O’Malley still feels that way, he also says he and Shelby talked things out while in attendance for UFC 265 and they’re all good now.