The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Bryan Battle shrugs off underdog status: ‘People are always gonna sleep on me’
From Day 1 of The Ultimate Fighter 29, Bryan Battle was counted out. When it came time for coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega to pick their teams, Battle was the last middleweight selection of Team Volkanovski, a decision that looks questionable in retrospect with Battle set to compete against Gilbert Urbina for a TUF 29 tournament title Saturday at UFC Vegas 35.www.mmafighting.com
