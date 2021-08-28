Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Offers 2023 Power Forward Papa Kante

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DSyE_0bfvbPjw00

Syracuse basketball has offered 2023 6-10, 225-pound power forward Papa Kante, as confirmed by South Kent head coach Raphael Chillious. The news was first reported by Pro Insight Director of Scouting Andrew Slater.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Kante participated in Syracuse Elite Camp on Saturday and performed well enough to earn the offer before the day ended. Kante is the second power forward offered by Syracuse in the 2023 cycle, joining 6-8 GG Jackson.

In addition to the Orange, Kante also holds offers from UMass, Pittsburgh, TCU, Georgia, East Carolina, Siena and Rutgers. Kante also has interest from Kansas, Marquette, UConn, West Virginia, Tennessee and UCF. He attends South Kent School in Connecticut but is originally from Senegal.

"Papa is a 6-10 power forward/center with versatility," coach Chillious said. "He can score in the post but also has a nice turn and face up game. He prides himself on toughness, playing hard and communicating at a high level. He's only played organized basketball for just under three years, so he's just scratching the surface of what he will be prior to entering college in two years."

Other 2023 prospects on campus for Elite Camp include 6-4 point guard DJ Wagner (Camden High School in NJ; considered the #1 player in the 2023 class; Syracuse offer), 6-4 wing Cornelius Robinson (Camden High School), 5-10 guard Cian Medley (Camden High School), 6-8 forward Joseph Estrella (South Portland High in ME), 6-3 guard Simeon Wilcher (Roselle Catholic in NJ; Syracuse offer), 6-10 power forward Papa Kante (South Kent in CT), 6-3 guard Trey Autry (Jamesville-DeWitt in NY), 6-8 wing Trevor Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius in NY), 6-4 shooting guard Reid Ducharme (Brewster Academy in NH) and 5-11 point guard Darrien Grady (Shipley High School in PA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
347
Followers
570
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Ct#East Carolina#Pro Insight#Scouting#Allsyracuse Com#Syracuse Elite Camp#Orange#Tcu#Siena#Rutgers#Ucf#South Kent School#Camden High School#Fayetteville Manlius#Brewster Academy#Shipley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Loses 1-0 to #2 Georgetown

The Syracuse men’s soccer team fell to Georgetown 1-0 Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. Georgetown came into the game #2 in the nation, the highest ranked opponent Syracuse will face this season. This was the 19th meeting between Georgetown and Syracuse, with the first match between them happening in 1990.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Machtens Leads Syracuse to 1-0 Victory over Binghamton

Freshman midfielder Pauline Machtens scored and Telly Vunipola impressed for Syracuse as they defeated Binghamton 1-0 Thursday at SU Soccer Stadium. Machtens scored in the first half as the Orange take its record to 3-1 this season. Binghamton set the tone from the first whistle, as the Bearcats started the...
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse at Ohio Game Day Central

Syracuse is set to kick off its 2021 season on the road at Ohio. The Orange finished the 2020 season with a 1-10 record. Injuries ravaged the team, as Syracuse lost multiple offensive linemen and key members of the secondary. Despite that, Syracuse finished third in the nation in turnovers forced with 25. The newly implemented 3-3-5 defensive scheme was having an impact even without a spring session to install. Syracuse also played three quarterbacks last season due to injury.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The Syracuse Orange is set to embark on an important 2021 season for the direction of the program. The season opens with a road matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. How does Syracuse come away with a victory? Here are my three keys to an Orange win. Stop the Run. The...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Ohio Predictions

Syracuse faces Ohio on the road to open the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game. Logan Garvey: Ohio 35 Syracuse 28. Syracuse is banking on an improved offense and quality receivers returning, but Ohio is well-established (12 consecutive non-losing seasons). They look fairly balanced on both sides, whereas Syracuse has to prove they can get consistent stops with the defense. that gave up nearly 33 points per game last year.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Scouting the Ohio Bobcats

Syracuse faces Ohio in the season opener on Saturday. What is the Orange facing in the Bobcats?. Ohio is a run first offense that ran the ball more than double the amount of times it went to the air. The offense is led by running back De'Montre Tuggle, a 5-10, 198 pound senior. He was the workhorse in Ohio's three games last season (the Bobcats only played three games due to the pandemic), averaging more than 134 yards per game and 7.6 per carry with six touchdowns. Tuggle's primary backup is redshirt freshman O'Shaan Allison as a 5-10, 205 pound physical runner. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry on just 16 totes last season.
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Ohio

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 4th. Television: CBS Sports Network (Locally: Spectrum channel 315, Fios channel 94/594) Broadcast Team: Dave Ryan, Aaron Murray, Brandon Baylor. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the second longest length of time between matchups for a Syracuse opponent...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Simeon Wilcher Has High Interest in Syracuse

Syracuse basketball hosted talented prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes for elite camp over the weekend. That includes top Orange target in the 2023 class Simeon Wilcher, a 6-4 guard out of Roselle Catholic in New Jersey. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Wilcher to discuss the elite camp, his interest in Syracuse and more.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

The Newcomer: Jason Simmons

The Orange welcomed transfer Jason Simmons from New Mexico State to the secondary this season. Simmons, a 6ft, 195lbs, defensive back started eight games in 2019 at New Mexico State. The defensive back had a total of 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Although Simmons is not a starter on the depth chart which was released Monday morning, we can expect to see a lot of him this season, Dino Babers said.
Michigan StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Vunipola Scores in Final Minutes to Lift Syracuse Over Eastern Michigan

Senior Telly Vunipola had one goal and one assist for the second time this season for the Syracuse women’s soccer team as they defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 2-1 Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Vunipola scored on a header with only two minutes left in the game on an assist from Meghan Root to secure the win for the Orange. Vunipola had an assist earlier in the game to Hannah Pilley. The goal was Pilley’s first goal of the season for the Orange.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Reid Ducharme 'Really Excited' About Syracuse Offer

Class of 2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme was offered by Syracuse basketball following Saturday's Elite Camp. Ducharme will play for Brewster Academy this season and ran with BABC on the AAU circuit. "It came down from coach Boeheim and it was after we had finished talking," Ducharme said. "He went...
Posted by
AllSyracue

Donnie Freeman 'Extremely Excited' for Syracuse Offer

Syracuse extended an offer to 2024 6-9 wing Donnie Freeman on Saturday at Elite Camp. Freeman plays for St. John's College High School and Team Takeover AAU. "It was after we got finished with the camp," Freeman said. "Coach Boeheim walked up to me, said he loves my game and my high IQ. He said 'congrats you just received an offer from Syracuse.' I was extremely excited because growing up I loved Syracuse."
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Offers Top 2023 Prospect DJ Wagner

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to elite 2023 guard DJ Wagner on Saturday following Elite Camp, according to Camden High head coach Rick Brunson. Wagner is widely considered the top player in the 2023 class. SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!. "We had a fun...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

JJ Starling Schedules Four September Official Visits

Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling has scheduled four official visits for September, and Syracuse is one of them. Starling visited the Orange back in June and will return to campus next month. As first reported by Andrew Slater, Director of Scouting for Pro Insight, and confirmed by Starling, the...
NFLPosted by
AllSyracue

Cisco, Melifonwu Make Jaguars, Lions Rosters

Former Syracuse defensive backs Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu have made the 53-man rosters for the NFL teams that selected them in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cisco made the Jacksonville Jaguars roster, while Melifonwu will suit up for the Lions this season. Neither was a surprise given where they were selected in the draft as well as their camp performances.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Mehki Wall Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2022 Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley wide receiver Mehki Wall will taken an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of the home opener against Rutgers, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Wall is listed at 5-10, 165 pounds, also holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others. The Orange offered back in February, and Wall says he has developed a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel ever since.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Defeats Drexel 2-0 in Season Opener

Syracuse senior Colin Biros broke a scoreless tie in the second half against Drexel, as the Orange notched a 2-0 victory in a very intense season opening match. Defender Christian Curti would add an insurance goal in what was a statement victory for Syracuse. Noah Singelmann assisted on both goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy