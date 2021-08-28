Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Furniture Connection establishes new endowment for APSU education students

By Payton Baggett
clarksvillenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – Furniture Connection of Clarksville recently made a generous donation to create an education endowment to benefit students at Austin Peay State University. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time at APSU and pursuing a teacher education licensure. Applicants must also have junior or senior status, demonstrate financial need and have a GPA of at least 3.5. This scholarship is renewable.

