Furniture Connection establishes new endowment for APSU education students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Furniture Connection of Clarksville recently made a generous donation to create an education endowment to benefit students at Austin Peay State University. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time at APSU and pursuing a teacher education licensure. Applicants must also have junior or senior status, demonstrate financial need and have a GPA of at least 3.5. This scholarship is renewable.clarksvillenow.com
