May contain myths: 5 biggest food allergy misconceptions debunked
Food allergies seem to be on the rise, but misconceptions abound, often getting in the way of a condition being properly diagnosed and treated. According to recent research, up to 35 percent of people misdiagnose themselves (or their children) with a food intolerance or allergy then try to manage it themselves rather than seek proper medical advice. So it’s time to set the record straight on five of the most popular misconceptions that persist.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0