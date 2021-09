What are all your retro video game boxes and manuals worth these days? Let’s face it. Gamers are likely to stay gamers. Even if we grow up, have less time in our busy lives, and might not be that active anymore, we never truly cease to love gaming and cherish the memories we made in the past. This is also why many never threw away any boxes or manuals of old games, even though they might not even be playing anymore. But what are all those boxes and manuals from your physical purchases worth now? Anything? Nothing? Well, as it shows, some special titles are worth far more than many might think.