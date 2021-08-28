FBoy Island Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information
The reality dating shows just get more and more exciting. Sure, we have the classics, like "The Bachelor" franchise, but some are getting more creative. Just think of Netflix's "Sexy Beasts," where singles are camouflaged in prosthetics and animal costumes to urge prospective partners to find an attraction based on a real connection. Does it work? Well, it's certainly tough to get past people dressed as beavers looking for love. With a little less animal inspiration, "Love is Blind" follows a similar goal of allowing singles to connect through pods before they ever get to see each other.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0