FBoy Island Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Between this week's Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular and the planned late 2022 release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it's a good time to be a fan of DC Comics' protector of the deep. In addition, the iconic character is expected to star in his own animated miniseries, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. Details have been relatively slim about the HBO Max, outside of a first-look photo that was revealed this past February — but now, ahead of the series' presence at October's DC FanDome virtual convention, we have the best indication yet of its plot. In the announcement of Cartoon Network's "ACME Night" programming block, which will air existing WarnerMedia programming as well as new originals, a new plot synopsis for King of Atlantis was officially unveiled. You can check it out below.