LSU football team relocating to Houston before Hurricane Ida impacts Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Louisiana State University football team is heading west before heading west. The video above is from a previous story. The team had plans to relocate to Houston Saturday evening ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. And these players aren't the only ones with plans of evacuating. As Ida moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the New Orleans area have been filling the freeways leading out of the city.