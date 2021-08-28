Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LSU football team relocating to Houston before Hurricane Ida impacts Louisiana

By Adam Winkler
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Louisiana State University football team is heading west before heading west. The video above is from a previous story. The team had plans to relocate to Houston Saturday evening ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. And these players aren't the only ones with plans of evacuating. As Ida moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the New Orleans area have been filling the freeways leading out of the city.

abc13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Ida, LA
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Lsu Football#Hurricanes#American Football#Lsu#Ktrk#Hurricane Ida#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy