George Russell stakes his claim at F1's top table: 2021 Belgian GP qualifying report

After a month to contemplate an absolutely spellbinding first half of the season, F1 is back, at Spa. Red Bull and Max Verstappen must have spent at least some of the break wondering how they are behind in both championships. The stats say that Lewis Hamilton is 6:5 up against Max in terms of both qualifying and race results. The laps led picture is very different – Max has headed 403 racing laps; Lewis, just 128.