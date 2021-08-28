Cancel
Matt Kenseth’s Controversial Cup Series Title Is a Major Reason the NASCAR Playoffs Exist

Since 2004, NASCAR has crowned a Cup Series champion with a 10-race playoff system. Founded as “The Chase for the Championship” but often called “The Chase for the Cup” or simply “The Chase,” the system lost the “Chase” designation ahead of the 2017 season when NASCAR decided to go with just “Playoffs.” The NASCAR Playoffs have undergone several changes over the years, including an increase in the number of drivers competing for the championship, which is now 16. But it was one driver who essentially forced NASCAR to implement a playoff system in the first place, that being 39-time Cup Series winner Matt Kenseth.

