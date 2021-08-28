Cancel
The Morning Show season 2: Everything we know about the Apple TV Plus show

By Frederick Blichert
Android Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal streaming service Apple TV Plus is gearing up for The Morning Show season two. The original drama will be back next month, with several new and returning actors. The Morning Show was one of Apple’s flagship series, announced as part of the Apple TV Plus launch and with huge names attached. With Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup getting top billing, it was the fledgling streamer’s big-ticket prestige drama right out the gate.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mimi Leder
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Bel Powley
Person
Janina Gavankar
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Reese Witherspoon
