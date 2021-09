Talks of a potential Deshaun Watson trade increased in the lead-up to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, with Yahoo! Sports even indicating the Dolphins had emerged as front-runners to acquire the embattled Texans quarterback. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora clarified that while Houston is motivated to trade its former Pro Bowler, not even logical suitors are overly interested in dealing for a player with so many legal questions to answer. The Dolphins appear to be in that camp, with ESPN's Jeff Darlington reporting later Tuesday that coach Brian Flores endorsed current QB Tua Tagovailoa while recently addressing his team about Watson rumors.