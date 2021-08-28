Cancel
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Bayfield, northwestern Iron and northwestern Ashland Counties through 345 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Port Wing, to 6 miles north of Gurney, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Saxon and Gurney around 320 PM CDT. Cornucopia around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bayfield Peninsula Sea Caves, Sand Bay and Sand Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

