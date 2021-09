First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. First off, I am told a few Sens players are coming back to town this week to help with the team’s marketing/season ticket campaign that will launch soon. The fact a few players are coming back earlier than they originally planned tells you the excitement and faith they have in management and to help out the front office! Maybe there will be some sort of announcement coming on the province’s protocols for new numbers on indoor gatherings and what the team expects fans to do, to attend an event at the CTC.