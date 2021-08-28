How What If…?’s Steve Rogers Actor Prepared To Voice Chris Evans’ Iconic Character

Marvel's What If...? is something of a peculiarity when you look at it on the surface. The animated show has some characters voiced by the same actors who appear in the live action MCU movies and shows, some voiced by new actors that look like their live action counterparts and then there are those who look like completely different characters. So what has caused this range of differences in the appearance of the well-known Marvel characters? Well, it essentially comes down to that usually story of "legal stuff."