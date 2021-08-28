Cancel
Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia planning to join up with Argentina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6MWI_0bfvUm3I00

Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia are planning to join Argentina for international duty against the wishes of Aston Villa and the Premier League

Goalkeeper Martinez has confirmed he will link up with his country while the PA news agency understands Villa’s record signing Buendia is also due to travel to South America for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

Under current Covid-19 guidance, without an exemption, they will be forced to quarantine for 10 days on their return and would miss Villa’s Premier League games against Chelsea and Everton and most likely the Carabao Cup trip to Stamford Bridge on September 21.

Following the 1-1 draw with Brentford Martinez tweeted: “A hard fought point this afternoon. Now on to (followed by an Argentina flag).”

Forward Buendia, who is hoping to make his international debut next month, scored his first Villa goal since his record £33million move from Norwich to cancel out Ivan Toney’s opener and earn a point against the Bees.

The Premier League stated this week clubs had unanimously decided not to release players for international games played in red list countries. Argentina play in Venezuela and Brazil before facing Bolivia at home. All are red list countries.

Boss Dean Smith has told Buendia and Martinez he does not want them to travel but, when asked after Saturday’s draw, admitted he did not know their plans.

He said: “We have sat down with them and told them the Premier League are banning players going to Argentina so we’ve told them we don’t want them to go out.

“I don’t know what their plans are but they certainly know what our wishes are, that they don’t go, because they’d have to isolate in a government hotel for 10 days when they come back.

“It was important for him (Buendia, to score). We know the player we have bought and the qualities he gives us.

“We are still trying to build something in the team, we have a lot of players out. It’s getting those relationships together and them getting to know each other. I saw things I really liked.

“It wasn’t a game littered with lots of chances, they scored from a set-piece and we left Ivan Toney on the penalty spot alone. It was a great reaction.”

Villa were missing John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey after they were forced to self-isolate while Tyrone Mings sat out with a broken rib and he will be assessed by the England medical team ahead of next month’s games.

Toney fired the Bees ahead after seven minutes when he latched onto Pontus Jansson’s flick from Sergi Canos’ cross.

He made Villa pay for failing to clear Saman Ghoddos’ corner but the hosts levelled through Buendia six minutes later.

Danny Ings found him on the edge of the area and he curled past David Raya.

Goalkeeper Raya thwarted Ings soon after and Vitaly Janelt had a goal disallowed after pinching it off Martinez as he tried to clear.

But a cagey second half failed to match the intensity of the first and it took until injury time for Raya to make another save when he claimed Ollie Watkins’ header.

Brentford sit ninth in the fledgling Premier League table and are unbeaten after three games.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “Being unbeaten is a good feeling, we are very difficult to break down and score against.

“In three games, we have had solid performances. I like what my team shows but I know they are good enough to show even more.

“There’s a strong character in the team, a strong mentality. We were really brave and forward-minded but I want even more, even in this intense atmosphere.

“It’s only the third game in the Premier League. It’s still a good point away and just because I know the players so well I know there is more in them.”

