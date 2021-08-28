Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minshew Mania Heads to Philly: 5 Observations on the Gardner Minshew Trade

By John Shipley
Posted by 
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djyWa_0bfvUlAZ00

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a big move at the quarterback position just 15 days before Week 1.

The Jaguars named Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback earlier this week, the expected outcome from an unexpected quarterback battle between the No. 1 overall pick and third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew.

With the battle over, the Jaguars pulled the trigger on a move many predicted would come after they earned the No. 1 overall pick -- trading Minshew. Minshew was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick on Saturday morning.

What does the Minshew trade mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it all down below.

The move to have Minshew take nearly half of the first-team reps in training camp looks even more curious now than it did a week ago

Competition is a good and healthy thing, but there are lines that have to be drawn. Those lines were drawn for the Jaguars this week when they named Lawrence the starting quarterback and moved to give him 100% of the first-team practice reps moving forward. That move happened more out of necessity than anything else considering Lawrence generated just three points with the starting offense in Week 2 of the preseason.

Lawrence had "won" the quarterback battle when comparing his training camp and preseason to Minshew's, but competition doesn't quite explain why the Jaguars handled Lawrence's first training camp like they did. If Minshew was a true threat to Lawrence's job (he wasn't), then why did the Jaguars deal him for a late Day 3 pick just days after declaring the battle over? And if the Jaguars were so willing to easily deal Minshew following the conclusion of the battle, then what true point was there in giving him half of the starting reps in camp over the last several weeks?

The decision to not name Lawrence the starting quarterback until this week was a fine and inconsequential one. But to have him share reps with a player for all of camp to deal that very same player for a late draft pick is a curious move. Lawrence should have gotten all of the reps sooner in camp, and this move only solidifies that thought.

Jacksonville could have (and likely should have) made a trade for Minshew before training camp. Minshew likely never had much more of a market than a sixth-round pick, but trading him before camp could have helped the Jaguars avoid the bad optics they played themselves into.

The Jaguars didn't get great value for Minshew, largely due to a dried up QB market

Gardner Minshew is a better player than what a sixth-round pick is valued at, but it isn't surprising the Jaguars didn't get more than what could be a fifth-round pick at the higher for the third-year passer. When going from team to team, most squads already had their starting quarterbacks settled, or at the very least felt good about their No. 2 role. Teams like the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks could have used Minshew, but it is unlikely a team would ever deal much for a backup quarterback when we saw starting quarterbacks go for Day 2 picks in Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold earlier this offseason.

The fact that Minshew will likely be the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback to start the season says a lot about the kind of market he had. He is an experienced starter and a good backup, but he has a limited physical ceiling and struggled heavily through the Jaguars' first two preseason games. Jacksonville likely can't be thrilled with a sixth for Minshew, but it is hard to believe they expected much more.

Jacksonville will need C.J. Beathard to be the gamer they think he is

When the Jaguars first signed C.J. Beathard in March, it was presumed he would be the No. 2 quarterback eventually considering he was guaranteed $2.75 million when he signed. But when the Jaguars shoehorned Minshew into the starting offense for half of training camp, it was widely assumed he would be the Jaguars' No. 2 quarterback -- especially after outperforming Beathard in offseason workouts.

But after two preseason games, it became more and more apparent that Beathard should be given a look as Lawrence's backup. He led the Jaguars on three of their four touchdown drives through the first two weeks of the preseason and the offense has been at its best with Beathard at quarterback. This hasn't been the case in practices, however, so it is clear that Beathard is more or less a gamer; a quarterback who looks his best when the real bullets start flying.

Jacksonville will need Beathard to be exactly that kind of quarterback. While Lawrence will start every single game he is healthy for, it is key for every team to have a component insurance plan at quarterback. Minshew has been a better quarterback than Beathard since he entered the NFL, at least all the way up to these last few weeks. The Jaguars will need to hope the Beathard of the last two games is the one they will get moving forward if they want this move to pay off.

Minshew was a heck of a sixth-round pick by Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell

While Minshew's time with the Jaguars ended in an anti-climatic fashion, it doesn't change the fact that he was a heck of a sixth-round pick by former front office executives Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell. Especially when you consider other sixth-round picks made by the team in past years, such as Tanner Lee, Jake Luton and Brandon Allen. Minshew wasn't great, and he wasn't the answer at quarterback, but you can't ask for more out of a sixth-round quarterback outside of the Tom Brady outlier.

Getting a 37-11 touchdown/interception ratio and two years of decent starting quarterback play is as good as you will get in the sixth-round, and just looking at the list of Caldwell's sixth-round picks suggests Minshew was one of his best. In terms of out-playing a draft slot, Minshew did that and more with the Jaguars, even if he was better off as a No. 2 quarterback.

How the move impacts the 53-man roster

With Minshew now off the roster, the Jaguars' 53-man roster projection has changed a good bit. It looked as if the Jaguars were going to enter the season with Lawrence, Minshew, and Beathard on the final roster, but now it appears the Jaguars will likely instead keep just two quarterbacks. Jake Luton has gotten very few reps throughout the preseason and training camp, so the subtraction at the quarterback position gives the Jaguars flexibility with the rest of the roster

What could this mean? I think the Jaguars would be interested in carrying more receivers (seven) or defensive linemen than many projected. They have several impressive players at receiver and have seen intense battles take place on the depth chart all camp, while the defensive line is arguably the deepest group on the team. If the Jaguars were going to use their extra roster spot on any position, I would bet it is one of those two.

Comments / 0

JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
322
Followers
548
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Minshew Mania Heads#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFL247Sports

Quarterback Gardner Minshew traded to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, reports came out from NFL writers Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Washington State legend Gardner Minshew is on his way to Philadelphia. Days after the Jaguars named Clemson alum and first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence their 2021 starter, the Eagles soared in to...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars go all-in on Trevor Lawrence | They traded Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. I am not sure what to think about this move, but one thing I know is they must have felt the competition was getting to Lawrence?. Recently, NFL...
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLKHQ Right Now

Former Washington State star Gardner Minshew traded to Eagles

Minshew Mania is on the move. Next stop, Philly. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded former Washington State phenomenon quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. If Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games, the Jags receive a fifth-round selection. Anything less,...
NFLESPN

What Gardner Minshew trade means for Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts impact?

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles changed the look of their quarterback room by acquiring Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick Saturday -- and we're not just talking about the mustache. Does the move made by the Eagles reflect any sort of statement on second-year quarterback...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Minshew Mania: Gardner Minshew was an immediate hit on the First Coast with his swagger, style

The Jaguars ended a brief but colorful era on Saturday when they traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional late-round draft pick. Minshew was pressed into service as a sixth-round rookie in 2019 when Nick Foles was injured on the 10th offensive play of the season. He went on to lead the Jaguars to a 6-6 record in games he started and was the most productive rookie quarterback in the NFL that season in terms of individual numbers and team victories.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Jacksonville Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew prior to roster cuts

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded QB Gardner Minshew II prior to roster cuts. “Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season.”
NFLBleacher Report

Gardner Minshew II Traded to Eagles from Jaguars for Conditional Draft Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Eagles announced they sent a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Jags in exchange for the quarterback and released fellow signal-caller Nick Mullens to make room for him. Minshew is now likely to compete with...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Jaguars Finally Trade Gardner Minshew, Send QB To Eagles

It has seemed for so, so long that the Jacksonville Jaguars would trade Gardner Minshew. They’ve finally done it. The Jaguars are trading the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “The 6th rounder can become a fifth rounder for the...
NFLCBS 58

Minshew Mania moves on as Jaguars trade beloved QB to Eagles

JACKSONVILLE (AP) -- Minshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: “I would hope that...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

C.J. Beathard steps into Jaguars' backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence

What was once a crowded room of four quarterbacks sharing practice snaps now involves Trevor Lawrence getting all the first-team reps and C.J. Beathard getting what's left. With Jaguars' season opener at Houston only 10 days away, the competition battle at quarterback is all but a memory. Lawrence and Beathard...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy