It started with the piano. In his mind, he remembers it as something that was bigger than life, a towering mechanism of ebony and ivory, metal and strings. The rest of his family, his two brothers for instance, could look at the piano and see nothing more than a chore, something that needed dusting every week. For his parents, it was a nice piece of furniture, sure. It added to the overall aesthetic of the home, but it was rarely used.