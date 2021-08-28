Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Immobile scores hat trick, misses penalty as Lazio hits 6

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loKo2_0bfvUaSa00
1 of 10

ROME (AP) — Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a first-half hat trick and saw his penalty saved as Lazio routed Spezia 6-1 on Saturday to build on its opening victory in Serie A.

The 31-year-old Immobile also scored in Lazio’s 3-1 win at Empoli to start the season last weekend.

Spezia forward Daniele Verde stunned home fans at the Stadio Olimpico when he scored on a rebound in the fourth minute, but Immobile equalized with a brilliant finish a minute later.

Immobile tucked away his second goal inside the left post in the 15th, but had a penalty saved in first-half injury time when Dutch goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet turned the ball away for a corner. That was all Immobile needed, however, as he scored with a header from Luis Alberto’s corner.

Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson made it 4-1 after the interval, and it got worse in the 54th for the visitors when Kelvin Amian was sent off for hauling back Anderson as he was on another attack.

Elseid Hysaj got the fifth goal in the 70th before Luis Alberto wrapped up the scoring in the 85th for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

Also Saturday, Atalanta missed a host of chances as it drew with Bologna 0-0.

Juventus hosted Empoli later, with Torino at Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elseid Hysaj
Person
Daniele Verde
Person
Felipe Anderson
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Ciro Immobile
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ap#Serie A#The Stadio Olimpico#Dutch#Brazilian#Atalanta#Bologna 0 0#Juventus#Empoli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAstarsandstripesfc.com

12 USMNT players to compete in 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

We know the United States Men’s National Team has a roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifying window. After that window, 12 USMNT players will begin their quest to hoist the UEFA Champions League trophy. Today, the Champions League draw took place, and the 12 USMNT players who are on...
Soccerchatsports.com

Radamel Falcao TERMINATES his Galatasaray contract to seal shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano after the Turkish side failed to secure Champions League qualification

Radamel Falcao has terminated his contract with Galatasaray to seal a shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker joined the Turkish club in 2019 but negotiated his departure to join the newly promoted Rayo Vallecano. The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Oakley Cannonier hits hat-trick as Liverpool thump Man Utd U18 0-5

Liverpool have humiliated Manchester United U18s 5-0 at Carrington. Oakley Cannonier continued his impressive preseason form with a hat-trick for Liverpool on Saturday. Cannonier opened the scoring and visiting captain Luca Stephenson doubled the lead after half an hour. The Leeds-born forward then scored two in quick succession in the...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Morgan Whittaker scores quick-fire hat-trick as Swansea ease past Plymouth

Morgan Whittaker scored a second-half hat-trick as Swansea claimed a 4-1 home victory over Plymouth which saw them advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup. Three late goals from Whittaker – in the space of 12 minutes – put Russell Martin’s side through, while Daniel Williams also scored for the Swans before Rhys Shirley equalised for the League One side.
UEFAYardbarker

Lazio Striker Immobile: “Sarri Believes in the Project & We Do Too”

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile confirmed that the team’s objective this season was to qualify for the Champions League. Speaking to multiple Italian broadcasters (via LazioNews24) after the 3-1 win over Empoli yesterday, the 31-year-old Italian striker first discussed the game in an interview with Sky Sports Italia. The goal is...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road. Josh Bowler seemingly sent the...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Cameron Archer scores hat-trick on first start as Aston Villa hit Barrow for six

Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick on a dream first start for Aston Villa as Dean Smith’s much-changed side cruised to a comprehensive 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow. Having returned to the competition last season after 48 years playing non-league football, the TV cameras were in town as Mark Cooper looked to oversee one of the Bluebirds’ greatest cup triumphs.
SoccerThe Guardian

David Turnbull hat-trick helps Celtic hit another six in thrashing of St Mirren

David Turnbull helped himself to a hat-trick as Celtic showed 10-man St Mirren no mercy in a 6-0 thrashing at Parkhead. St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin had to watch the cinch Premiership match on a stream from his house after testing positive for Covid-19 in midweek and he must have winced at the punishment handed out by the home side in the first half.
SoccerYardbarker

Video: Ciro Immobile Converts Penalty Kick to Give Lazio a 3-1 Lead Over Empoli

Following a Lazio corner kick, Empoli tried to clear the ball. However, it was unsuccessful, with Elseid Hysaj putting the ball back towards the Empoli 18-yard box. With everyone looking stagnant, Francesco Acerbi was first to the looping ball; however, he was caught right after by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. This resulted in a penalty kick for Lazio, with Ciro Immobile stepping up to the spot.
SportsSkySports

Forest Green 6-3 Crawley: Nicky Cadden scores hat-trick as Rovers run riot

Nicky Cadden scored a hat-trick as in-form League Two pacesetters Forest Green see off Crawley in a nine-goal thriller at The Fully Charged New Lawn. Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young were also on the scoresheet for Rovers in the 6-3 win, with Crawley responding through two Jake Hessenthaler equalisers and Kwesi Appiah's late effort.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

McAtee hits hat-trick as Man City U23 defeat Man Utd

James McAtee hit a hat-trick as Manchester City won 4-2 at Premier League 2 opponents Manchester United on Saturday. McAtee's hat-trick helped earn City the PL2 derby honours in an action-packed encounter with Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village. McAtee fired City into a seventh minute lead only for United...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Arteta hopes return of hat-trick man Aubameyang boosts Arsenal

London (AFP) – Mikel Arteta hopes the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires an Arsenal revival after the Gabon striker marked his first start this season with a hat-trick in the 6-0 League Cup second round win at West Bromwich Albion. Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s shock defeat at Brentford in their Premier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy