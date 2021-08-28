2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Josh Allen primed for MVP-caliber season. Allen shook off any lingering rust speckles in his first preseason action. The QB completed his first nine attempts, getting the ball out quickly. It looked like a basketball player warming up in a layup line, the way Allen dinked and dunked his way down the field. He easily found wide-open receivers, never tossing for more than 8.0 air yards in his first 10 attempts. After giving himself up for a sack, Allen unleashed his massive arm talent for a 31-yard laser over the middle to Gabriel Davis for a touchdown. The opening drive score displayed everything Allen brings to the table. He's willing to hit open targets short and let his WRs do work. But when necessary, the QB has the rifle to put it in tight windows. Allen showed the full bag of tricks in his three drives, making plays with his legs, a beautiful cross-body throw on the move. He hit targets on every level using the fastball and changeups. The Bills didn't even attempt a rushing play until the 17th snap of the game. The goal was clear: Get Allen loose and ready. The QB showed off and then some. It doesn't matter that it came against Packers backups. Some of the throws Allen made would have worked against All-Pros. Allen is primed for his name to be in the MVP race throughout the 2021 campaign.