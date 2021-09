The Bills, for all their on-field successes of late, are in a quandary. For those unfamiliar with the situation, the Bills’ stadium lease in Orchard Park expires in 2023, at which point the team will have to decide whether to build a new stadium in the Buffalo area or relocate. Bills co-owners Kim and Terry Pegula recently submitted a $1.4-billion proposal for a new facility across the street from their current venue, Highmark Stadium, but have so far heard crickets from Erie County. Frustrated by the lack of progress, the Bills would later issue an ultimatum through PSE (Pegula Sports & Entertainment) spokesperson Jim Wilkinson, who said, “The city of Buffalo and state are going to have to decide if they want a team.”