WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase between the Sedgwick County sheriff’s and an unidentified man ended in a crash injuring three people near Irving and Meridian. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says around noon, a deputy received an alert of a vehicle with a stolen license plate near Pawnee and Seneca. The deputy found the car, but the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.