Child tax credit 2021: Monday's unenroll deadline, payment dates, IRS portal updates
If your family has already received the first two advance monthly child tax credit payments, your third check is less than three weeks away. This year, most qualifying families are getting half the child tax credit money via monthly installments, with the other half coming in one payout next year. If you need to make any changes to your account before the September payment, like opting out, or updating your banking details or mailing address, you only have until the end of Monday to do so.www.cnet.com
