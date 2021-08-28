Arthur Reveals New Sikh Character Ahead of Hour-Long PBS Special
Arthur will introduce a Sikh character in the upcoming hour-long "Arthur's First Day" special episode. Debuting on September 6th, the special kicks off Arthur's 25th season. The episode, which was planned before the announcement came that the upcoming season will be Arthur's last, chronicles Arthur's first day in the fourth grade. It introduces Samir, a Sikh student, made evident by his wearing a patka head covering and kara religious bangle, both items associated with Sikhism. However, the episode won't bring Samir's faith into the story any more than it has done for any other character in the long-running kids animated series.comicbook.com
