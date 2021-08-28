Low-stress weaning improves production

Chances are, you've heard that drinking water can boost your metabolism and make it easier to keep the pounds off. But can you trust these claims? First, it's important to understand that water doesn't magically melt away fat. Second, it won't kick your metabolism into high gear as it was once thought. "I'm not saying drinking water isn't good; but only one study showed people who drank more water burned a few extra calories, and it was only a couple of extra calories a day," explains registered dietician Beth Kitchin (via Science Daily). Likewise, drinking ice-cold water doesn't really make a difference. "While there may be a few extra calories lost, it won't be nearly enough to make a dent in your weight-loss endeavors," says Kitchin.
