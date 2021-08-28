BBB warns of recently reported QR code scams

(KAKE/BBB) - With the federal unemployment benefits coming to an end in early September, many people are cleaning up their work attire, dusting off their resumes and starting the arduous process of applying for jobs. While searching the internet, people discover something that sounds really great: an invitation to check out a favorite retailer to secretly shop their store and evaluate the quality of service, product availability and the best part - keep the items plus earn a paycheck. It sounds almost too good to be true, but this type of job really does exist. It is sanctioned by the Mystery Shopping Providers Association mspa-global.org. But for every good thing people find on the internet, there's a scam to ruin it.