Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Agriculture and mother nature

Great Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

As of Aug. 24 the areas of abnormally dry and moderate drought are expanding into much of the western two-thirds of the state and this week’s heat will exacerbate this. All but the southeast corner of Barton county is rated dry. This weather is rapidly drying down corn. And there are likely yield reductions for dryland soybeans. For milo it’s a mixed bag depending on the growth stage. Earlier planted fields are starting to turn color but we also have fields just now in bloom. It’s interesting that just west of Barton is a doughnut hole where conditions are not even rated abnormally dry. The six to ten-day outlook (Sept. 1 to 5) indicates more above normal temperatures and positively above normal precipitation. However, we are heading into the drier time of year so we will have to wait and see. The eight to 14-day outlook (Sept. 3 to 9) actually indicates normal temperatures and above normal rainfall.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Bloom, KS
Barton County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Mother Nature#Zika Virus#The West Nile Virus#Barton Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy