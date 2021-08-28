Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland Administers Over 7.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 6 days ago

Maryland Administers Over 7.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines. Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the state of Maryland has administered over 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the press release, 80.6% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94.5% of Marylanders 65...

