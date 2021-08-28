2021 FCS Season Preview: Southern Utah Thunderbirds

The Heartbreak Kids were five drives away from a 6-0 season in the Spring. Their competition was largely the small fish of the Big Sky, but the Thunderbirds found a way to take Weber State to the brink with a 16-19 loss. This team is rebuilding like they mean it and want to someday return to the conference title like they did just a few years ago. Last year was a good start on the trail to redemention, but will Southern Utah continue to make progress in 2021?