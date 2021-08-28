Cancel
NFL

2021 FCS Season Preview: Southern Utah Thunderbirds

By Ben Schleiger
college-sports-journal.com
 7 days ago

The Heartbreak Kids were five drives away from a 6-0 season in the Spring. Their competition was largely the small fish of the Big Sky, but the Thunderbirds found a way to take Weber State to the brink with a 16-19 loss. This team is rebuilding like they mean it and want to someday return to the conference title like they did just a few years ago. Last year was a good start on the trail to redemention, but will Southern Utah continue to make progress in 2021?

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Ducks Gameday: Oregon 21, Fresno State 13, halftime

Fresno State gets a Jake Haener touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 7 seconds left in the half to pull within 21-13 at halftime. A personal foul penalty on Justin Flowe helped the drive as Oregon finds itself in a battle in the season opener. Haener is picking apart. He's...
Missoula, MTcollege-sports-journal.com

2021 FCS Season Preview: Montana Grizzlies

Montana may have opted out of the spring season, but their two-game schedule of Central Washington and Portland State had tremendous results of 56 points and 41 points margins of victory. The powerhouse from Missoula is trying desperately to reclaim relevance and a conference title under Coach Hauck. Despite their best efforts, Weber State has found a way to block any outright claims for the past four seasons. In 2021 is Montana back?
Tennessee Statecollege-sports-journal.com

2021 FCS Season Preview: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State entered the 2019 season with high expectation after a strong 2019 season. The Buccaneers faltered and went 4-7. Because of that, expectations were varied coming into the spring season. The Buccaneers had a solid season at 4-2 and was in the hunt for the league title, defeating conference winner VMI. The Buccaneers will be a factor in the SoCon title race this year.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.
Utah StateAthlonSports.com

Utah State vs. Washington State Football Prediction and Preview

When the Utah State Aggies face the Washington State Cougars in Pullman on Saturday night, they will find out what many teams already know. Playing the Cougars in Martin Stadium is a daunting task for any visiting team. That's even more true when every seat is filled and fans are...
Utah State247Sports

SJSU vs Southern Utah: InsideTheSpartans Game Thread

The San Jose State Spartans' 2021 season is under way! SJSU has kicked off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds - for live updates and discussion with fellow Spartans fans, join in on the InsideTheSpartans.com Game Thread here: https://247sports.com/college/san-jose-state/board/102442/Contents/sjsu-vs-southern-utah-insidethespartans-game-thread-169817209/?page=1. GAME DETAILS. How to watch. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game...
Utah StateSanta Cruz Sentinel

What to know before San Jose State opens football season vs. Southern Utah

Radio: KTRB (860 AM, Fremont); KSJS (90.5 FM, San Jose) Series history: San Jose State leads the all-time series 2-0. … Both of the previous meetings were also home openers for the Spartans, though this time it’s the season opener for the first time. … San Jose State coach Brent Brennan was an SJSU assistant coach for the most recent contest between the program in 2010, when the Spartans prevailed 16-11 – the only win in that season for the program under first-year head coach Mike MacIntyre.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

A look into the 2021 football season for Oregon State

The 2021 college football season is right around the corner, meaning that it’s time for Oregon State fans to start looking ahead to who the Beavers will compete against this season. The season will begin with a premier out of conference matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana...
Utah Statechatsports.com

SJSU vs. Southern Utah: week zero insights, details & preview

Location: San Jose, CA (CEFCU Stadium) Radio: KTRB AM (860, SAN FRANCISCO) Head-to-head: San Jose State has faced the Southern Utah Thunderbirds twice and has won both times. In their first head-to-head in 2000, the Spartans blew out the T-Birds 47-7. In the last face-off in 2010, the Spartans managed...
Utah State247Sports

How to Watch: SJSU vs Southern Utah on CBSSN

The San Jose State Spartans will host Southern Utah on Saturday for one of five college football games across the nation featuring an FBS team in Week 0. The Spartan's 7 p.m. PT kickoff will be the only game featuring an FBS team on national television during the evening time slot. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast.
Oregon StateFlorida Times-Union

Fresno State at Oregon odds, expert picks and prediction

It'll be football with brunch this Saturday in Eugene, Ore., when the Fresno State Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks kick off at 2 p.m ET (11 a.m local time). Below, we look at the Fresno State vs. Oregon odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Demons blow out Aztec at home

The Durango High School football team seemingly scored at will while holding the visiting Aztec Tigers to just a single first down on Friday night. The Demons went on to win the game, 54-0. “It was a lot like last week — I thought we were physical and played with...
Utah StateSan Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Cruise To Season-Opening Victory Over Southern Utah

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel picked up right where he left off from a season ago, accounting for five touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a 45-14 opening-weekend victory over Southern Utah. The product of Argyle, Texas threw for 394 yards with four touchdown strikes, including a career-long 70-yard score to tight end Sam Olson that broke the game wide open early on in the second quarter.
Sacramento, CAcollege-sports-journal.com

2021 FCS Season Preview: Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State had a magical 2019 championship run, but the Hornets have not played since then. Despite the wonderful season they put together, the Hornets have seen players come and go since then including starting quarterback Kevin Thompson. Elijah Dotson has award aspirations, but can the Hornets get him there if he is the most marquee of a player that they have by far?

