I voted for Trump, but I need Ashley Hinson to support the American Families Plan
I’ve lived in La Porte City my whole life, and I’ve always worked hard. I served my country in the Navy when I was younger working as a sonar tech on a submarine, and then worked construction after. The money was never great, but I’ve managed to get by. During the pandemic, it was difficult to find construction work, so I decided to pull myself up by my bootstraps and start my own construction business.www.thegazette.com
