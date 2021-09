Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Safety Micah Hyde address the media following the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Topics include: playing with live game reps and how valuable they are, what the offense showed through the first half, how it felt for Hyde to get an interception against his former team, how the defense operated with the noise of the fans, how the success of the offense helps take pressure off the defense, Allen's relationship with Wide Receiver Gabriel Davis, and what Hyde has seen from the Defensive Line through the preseason.