Cape Coral, FL

City Council passes 90-day mask mandate for charter schools

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
The Cape Coral Charter School Authority Governing Board passed a 90-day mask mandate for Oasis charter schools in a special meeting Friday night.

Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors and where social distancing is not possible starting Tuesday. The decision comes as COVID-19 continues to surge in the school system.

The Board said it could lift the mask mandate sooner than 90 days if COVID-19 cases begin to lower.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

