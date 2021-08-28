City Council passes 90-day mask mandate for charter schools
The Cape Coral Charter School Authority Governing Board passed a 90-day mask mandate for Oasis charter schools in a special meeting Friday night.
Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors and where social distancing is not possible starting Tuesday. The decision comes as COVID-19 continues to surge in the school system.
The Board said it could lift the mask mandate sooner than 90 days if COVID-19 cases begin to lower.
