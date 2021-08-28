Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LSU football team relocating to Houston before Hurricane Ida impacts Louisiana

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wys1M_0bfvPpHC00

The Louisiana State University football team is heading west before heading west.

The video above is from a previous story.

The team had plans to relocate to Houston Saturday evening ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. And these players aren't the only ones with plans of evacuating. As Ida moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the New Orleans area have been filling the freeways leading out of the city.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large swath of the Gulf Coast 16 years earlier. But whereas Katrina was a Category 3 when it made landfall southwest of New Orleans, Ida is expected to reach an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Louisianans scramble to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida

A spokesperson for LSU told ABC13 that the team will be arriving and has plans to remain in the Bayou City until departing for Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers are set to kick off their 2021 season Saturday at UCLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
71K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Ida, LA
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Lsu Football#Hurricanes#American Football#Lsu#Hurricane Ida#Louisianans#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy