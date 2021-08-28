Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Reducing Sugar in Packaged Foods can Prevent Disease in Millions

By The FINANCIAL
finchannel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FINANCIAL — Cutting 20 percent of sugar from packaged foods and 40 percent from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cardiovascular disease events (such as strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrests), 490,000 cardiovascular deaths, and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. over the lifetime of the adult population, reports a study published in Circulation, Harvard University notes.

finchannel.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dariush Mozaffarian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reducing Sugar#Sugar Tax#Nutrition Science#Disease#Circulation#Harvard University#Mgh#Tufts University#Nssri#The Nyc Doh#Americans#Hispanic#Harvard Medical School#Women S Hospital#Hms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Related
Boston, MAbakingbusiness.com

Study finds reducing sugar could prevent nearly 500,000 deaths

BOSTON – A study published Aug. 27 in Circulation showed cutting 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cardiovascular disease events such as strokes, heart attacks and cardiac arrests, 490,000 cardiovascular deaths and 750 diabetes cases in the United States over the lifetime of the current adult population.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drinksthefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Blood Sugar Issues, and Heart Disease with This Powerful Healthy Fat

We know that eating fats benefits our health in more ways than one. There are so many out there to choose from, but oftentimes, we get stuck in the rut of using the same ones over and over again, like olive and coconut oil. As for other healthy fats in the form of plant oils that we should be aware of, there’s the mighty sesame oil. In fact, eating it may help you sidestep inflammation and other chronic health conditions.
SciencePhys.org

Sugars from human milk could help treat, prevent infections in newborns

Bacteria known as group B Streptococcus (GBS) are a common cause of blood infections, meningitis and stillbirth in newborns. Although GBS infections can often be treated or prevented with antibiotics, the bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant. Now, researchers have discovered that human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs)—short strings of sugar molecules abundant in breast milk—can help prevent GBS infections in human cells and tissues and in mice. Someday, HMOs might be able to replace antibiotics for treating infections in infants and adults, they say.
NutritionPosted by
Woman's World

Sipping This Herbal Tea Can Ease Menopause Symptoms, Lower Cholesterol, and Prevent Chronic Diseases

We usually hold off on using herbs like sage until Thanksgiving for our holiday staples like stuffing and roasted turkey. However, you can enjoy it any time of the year by brewing sage leaves to make a yummy tea! Sipping sage tea provides some great health benefits, such as soothing menopause symptoms, reducing cholesterol, and decreasing chronic disease risk.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $8 Salt Swap Could Lower Your Risk of Stroke, Heart Disease, and Death

Salt is a delicious addition to almost any dish, livening up the flavor of everything from meats to veggies. But as you probably know by now, it can also be high in sodium, which can lead to a number of health issues if you consume too much of it over a long period of time. Now, scientists say they’ve found a solution: a potassium-based salt substitution.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

ESC guidelines on cardiovascular disease prevention published today

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines on cardiovascular disease prevention in clinical practice are published online today in European Heart Journal. As much as 90% of the risk of a heart attack, stroke, or peripheral arterial disease (PAD) can be explained by smoking, poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, raised blood lipid levels, diabetes, psychosocial factors, or alcohol. These guidelines focus on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (CVD), which affects the arteries. As the inside of the arteries become clogged up by fatty deposits, they can no longer supply enough blood to the body. This process is the main cause of heart attacks, strokes, PAD and sudden death where arteries become completely blocked. The most important way to prevent these conditions is to adopt a healthy lifestyle throughout life, especially not smoking, and to treat risk factors.
HealthGreatist

These Foods Will Eliminate Your Sugar Cravings, STAT

Craving cookies, ice cream, or candy? These foods will curb your sugar cravings—STAT. They’re packed with satiating healthy fats, blood-sugar balancing fiber, and vitamins and minerals that your body needs to be its healthiest self. After all, sugar cravings are typically a sign that your body isn’t getting enough of the energy it really needs and is instead begging for that quick hit of energy that comes from simple sugar.
FitnessInverse

5 types of food that can optimize health and reduce stress

Sabrina Szigeti was stressed in college. Like, more than most. Between being president of the creative writing club, clocking hours at a work-study job, and managing an online community for a popular Youtuber, there was limited freedom to think about salubrious dining. “I was full-time and determined to do well,...
Amherst, MAstudyfinds.org

7,000 steps a day can dramatically cut risk of heart disease, premature death in middle-aged adults

AMHERST, Mass. — Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70 percent, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy