CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, OH

Escaped Warren County inmate turned himself in to police

By WCPO staff
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYNhI_0bfvPc2z00

An inmate who escaped from police custody turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff's Office peacefully on Tuesday night.

He has since been re-booked into the Warren County Jail.

Officials initially said the inmate escaped while being transported to an area hospital. The transportation was performed by staff from Community Correctional Center, which is governed by the Talbert House. Sheriff's office officials said the transportation was not affiliated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Warren County Jail.

The inmate was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.

Comments / 0

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Police#The Talbert House#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Employee badly burned in fire at Bethel auto shop

BETHEL, Ohio — On Friday night, flames erupted in Elite Autobody, Cycle and Sales in Bethel, Ohio. Bryan Miller, an employee inside the shop, made it out of a window, but sustained burns to 75% of his body. Doctors told his family he had a 48-hour window for survival. "I'm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy