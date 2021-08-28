Escaped Warren County inmate turned himself in to police

An inmate who escaped from police custody turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff's Office peacefully on Tuesday night.

He has since been re-booked into the Warren County Jail.

Officials initially said the inmate escaped while being transported to an area hospital. The transportation was performed by staff from Community Correctional Center, which is governed by the Talbert House. Sheriff's office officials said the transportation was not affiliated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Warren County Jail.

The inmate was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.