Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa inclusive playground celebrates grand opening

By KJRH Digital
Posted by 
CNN
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla — Sapulpa celebrated it's brand new and all inclusive playground, the playground is called Everyday Heroes.

It's located at Liberty Park and unlike other playgrounds, this one was built with different needs in mind.

The city says the playground cost came out to over six hundred thousand dollars and was funded by the Go Bond.

There were vendors, food trucks, and first responders at the grand opening.

The mayor of Sapulpa, Craig Henderson, tells 2 News. "not only is it for all ages, but also for all abilities, and as you can see, it’s themed after our first responders and we are a big supporter of our first responders here in Sapulpa."

