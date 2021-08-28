Barton County Farm Bureau honors four Century Farm Families

Kansas Farm Bureau along with Barton County Farm Bureau recognizes that tradition and heritage are a part of what makes agriculture an attractive way of life for Kansas residents. The history of these farms and ranches is rich, with many stories to tell. In that spirit, Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s leading agriculture advocacy organization, and Barton County Farm Bureau honor those family farms that have maintained ownership within the same family for 100 years with at least 80 acres of the original Kansas farmland.