‘We want this project to be transformative’: Walkability and one-way street in RR Corner plans
An architectural design firm has presented the City of Orangeburg with three different possibilities for the redevelopment of Railroad Corner. The possibilities range from complete building preservation to an entirely new development. Each scenario calls for top-floor residential, ground-level retail/commercial, cultural/museum space and parking. They also call for green space...www.tribuneledgernews.com
