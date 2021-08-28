‘We want this project to be transformative’: Walkability and one-way street in RR Corner plans

Some work will have to be done at the site of Jefferson Street and Michigan Street in Plymouth before a building can be torn down at the location. Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi gave the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission members an update on the property that was purchased by the city that used to house a Subway restaurant and a fireworks retail store. Even before that, the site was home to a gas station and work has been done to ensure that the area is officially cleared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Surrisi noted that the gas tanks were removed in the late 1980s.