Multi-purpose-built: new public safety building nears completion
Orange County officials have a solid track record of repurposing old buildings for county office space. The county’s primary administration office—the Gordon Building on Main Street—once was the Leggett department store. The nearby building services office was the Main Street Dollar General. The county also has adaptively reused the former library building on Belleview Avenue (for public works) and the historic clerk’s office next to the courthouse (economic development and tourism).starexponent.com
Comments / 0