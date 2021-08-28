Cancel
Restaurants

FoodCrush Live: Matt and Lori roll up to Cheba Hut for a taste test

On Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weed-themed sub chain Cheba Hut has been curing Milwaukeeans' munchies for about a month now since opening in the former Five Guys and Blaze Pizza near the UWM campus at 2907 N. Oakland Ave. – so it seemed about high time for Lori and me to toke take a puff peek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy