Remember how down we all felt after those two beatdowns by Houston? Can you believe that was just two days ago? Sure, the Mariners salvaged a ridiculous extra innings win and got the hell out of Minute Maid, but they weren’t out of the divisional gauntlet yet. I can think of so many Mariners/A’s games played here that were the definition of baseball purgatory: low scores, sparse attendance, wayward drums and whistles throughout. Once Mark Canha, Matt Olson, and Yan Gomes combined to scratch a run off of Marco Gonzales in the bottom of the first by way of a pair of singles, a double steal, and a fielder’s choice, my guard was up for another one of Those Games.