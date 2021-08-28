8/28/21: Open Game Thread + Roster Moves
Back to back disappointing losses haven’t waylaid the Seattle Mariners’ previously slim playoff hopes entirely, but it’s hard to feel anything short of wholly dispirited, wind out of the sails et al. Today they strive to get back on the seafaring horse (seahorse? Hippocampus? Dolphin with a bridle and some taped on ears?) and wrench this winnable series towards at least a teeth-grinding split. There’s nothing satisfying about grinding back wins to avoid losing a series to a bad team, but that doesn’t make it any less important, as they will likely continue to see opportunities to gain ground on Oakland and Boston.www.chatsports.com
