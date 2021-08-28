8/28/21: Open Game Thread + Roster Moves

The Yankees have historically struggled out in Oakland — the opener of this series felt like a game that would’ve been played during that stretch, one where they got ahead and miraculously threw their lead en route to a frustrating loss. They turned it around in time though, and cruised through Friday’s game to take a quick 2-0 start to their west coast trip. A series win would be a big boon for the Yankees, giving them 11 straight series wins and 14 consecutive games if they can secure it today, but it would also get a chip off of their shoulder.