Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

8/28/21: Open Game Thread + Roster Moves

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack to back disappointing losses haven’t waylaid the Seattle Mariners’ previously slim playoff hopes entirely, but it’s hard to feel anything short of wholly dispirited, wind out of the sails et al. Today they strive to get back on the seafaring horse (seahorse? Hippocampus? Dolphin with a bridle and some taped on ears?) and wrench this winnable series towards at least a teeth-grinding split. There’s nothing satisfying about grinding back wins to avoid losing a series to a bad team, but that doesn’t make it any less important, as they will likely continue to see opportunities to gain ground on Oakland and Boston.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Baseball Player’s Home Run Trot

Tempers flared during Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, as D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was at the center of an infield brawl. After crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Aces an 11-2 lead, Ramos was seen jawing at a few players on the Rainiers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Gameday Thread, #124: 8/21 @ Rockies

You probably heard we ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we in the killin’ Nazi business. And cousin, business is a-boomin’.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves vs Yankees Game Thread: 8/23

The Braves are rolling, but the Yankees have been equally impressive over the past two weeks. Can the Braves take advantage of two straight matchups against left-handed pitchers? Ozzie Albies is especially lethal against lefties, and figures to be a prime candidate to stand out over the next two days. The Yankees pose all sorts of challenges in their own right, but the Braves look like a formidable matchup on paper.
Sportschatsports.com

OTM Open Thread 8/21: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! There’s a storm coming, so batten down the hatches. It shouldn’t rain today but there might be some wind moving in as Henri continues to push north. Brock Holt is in town with the Texas Rangers and will be facing his old team, maybe, He did get a nice ovation Friday as a member of the starting lineup. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 PM ET. Christian Vázquez collected his 500th his last night! Congratulations! Talk about what you want, get your milk and bread, and be good to one another.
NFLchatsports.com

Friday open thread: Which player will lock in their roster spot against the Colts?

The third preseason game is now the finale, meaning Friday night’s contest will be the last chance for many Detroit Lions players fighting for a roster spot. The number of decisions still up in the air is as big as ever, and many competitions are close enough that performances against the Colts could have a big impact.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Seattle Mariners need a new order to their lineups

There has been a lot of talk amongst Mariners fans lately about the order of the team’s lineup. Most fans love Servais and were happy with his extension. Honestly, it doesn’t seem like there is a ton to reasonably complain about with him, which is why it feels so many are focusing on lineup construction.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/28/21

The Yankees have historically struggled out in Oakland — the opener of this series felt like a game that would’ve been played during that stretch, one where they got ahead and miraculously threw their lead en route to a frustrating loss. They turned it around in time though, and cruised through Friday’s game to take a quick 2-0 start to their west coast trip. A series win would be a big boon for the Yankees, giving them 11 straight series wins and 14 consecutive games if they can secure it today, but it would also get a chip off of their shoulder.
College Sportsourdailybears.com

August 28—Other Games Thread

Football is finally back. And while most of the teams around the country, including Baylor, will have to wait another week to open their season, there are few games worth watching today. 1.) Nebraska at Illinois — The coaches are the intriguing storyline in this one. The Illini have new...
BaseballOver the Monster

OTM Open Thread 8/31: The final day of August

Happy Tuesday! It’s the last day of August and the end of the worst month of 2021. The Red Sox and and Tampa Bay Rays start play again at 7:10 PM ET. Maybe some good luck from Big Papi will help turn things around? Talk about what you want, think positive thoughts, and be good to one another,
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Friday 9/3/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/31/21

Note: It is damn hard to find accurate information about exactly who is playing in this game. We’ll update accordingly when we know. For now, find the lineups from the initial game, which are surely now incorrect. Mets lineup. Brandon Nimmo - CF Francisco Lindor - SS Dominic Smith -...
Sports1350kman.com

The Game 8/31/21

0:00 – Cat Attack/Thompson with the right attitude. The Game on 1350 KMAN · 8/31/21 Hour 2 – The attitude era of Skylar 3:16. 0:00 – What does Skylar have to prove this year?. 15:27 – Interview with Pac 12 analyst Yogi Roth. 30:07 – Mitch’s depth chart hunch/Jabroni of...
MLBchatsports.com

Game thread replay: Tigers fall to A's, 8-6

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network (out-of-market). Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 72 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (3-5, 5.46 ERA) vs. A's RHP Frankie Montas (10-9, 3.66 ERA). ROSTER EXPANSION:Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from...
SportsDaily Norseman

Monday Open Thread, Part Deux: 8/30, 2021

As is our tradition, when our special on sloth soup begins, we open up a new seating area where you can philosophize and harmonize. Have at it, and remember to be cool to one another. Updates since our last open thread.......in other words, updates in the past few hours:. So...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Wednesday open thread: Which Lions roster cut was the biggest surprise?

The DLions trimmed some notable names over the course of Monday and Tuesday to get under the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Such is the nature of roster cutdown season, especially so in a year that features a new regime. This year’s Detroit Lions is going to look very different from that of 2020.
MLBDetroit Free Press

The Detroit Tigers defeat the Oakland Athletics, 8-6: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (62-71) vs. Oakland A's (73-59) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: 75 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.63 ERA) vs. A's RHP James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.65 ERA). MONARREZ:Taylor North taught us great lessons in winning the Little...
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Angels’ Jack Mayfield, let go by 4 teams since last winter, seizes opportunity

ANAHEIM — Jack Mayfield is finally getting the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong, except he doesn’t see it in those terms. “It’s not about proving people wrong,” the Angels infielder said, “but about proving people right, the ones that believed in you. That’s something that I always think about.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy